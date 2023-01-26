Karnataka government to recruit 2,500 teachers, 789 lecturers: Nagesh

K'taka to recruit 2,500 teachers, 789 lecturers: Nagesh

B C Nagesh said the necessary preparations are being made to conduct a competitive examination for purpose

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 26 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 04:25 ist
B C Nagesh. Credit: DH File Photo

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said that 2,500 teachers and 789 lecturers will be recruited to high schools and PU colleges respectively.

He was speaking after unfurling the national flag during the Republic Day programme held at General Thimayya Stadium in Madikeri on Thursday.

The minister said the necessary preparations are being made to conduct a competitive examination for purpose. 

He said the process for the recruitment of 15,000 graduate teachers for primary schools has been completed. The selected teachers will join their duties in the current academic year, he added.

Nagesh said a total of 9,000 classrooms, including 6,601 under the 'Viveka' scheme, are being constructed. Every Anganwadi, damaged due to rain, will be provided Rs 2 lakh for repair work, he added. 

'Kalika Chetarike' programme, which was implemented to manage the lag in education due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be implemented during the next academic year as 'Kalika Chetarike 2.0', he said.

B C Nagesh
Karnataka
Karnataka News

