Karnataka govt allots three acres of land for CESCK

As Kannada writers and activists are demanding autonomous status for the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK), the state government has taken certain measures in this direction.

In a bid to get autonomous status for CESCK, the government has sanctioned three acres of land for the construction of a building and a temporary office on the University of Mysore campus in Mysuru.

The Union government accorded Classical Language status for Kannada on March 31, 2008, CESCK was inaugurated in 2011 at the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), in Mysuru.

According to Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi, a detailed proposal for the establishment of Centre Institute of Classical Kannada (CICK) has been sent through the Director, CIIL Mysuru, on June 2 to the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Ravi, in a communication, has mentioned that the Government of Tamil Nadu had requested the Union government to transfer the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) to Chennai with autonomous status. Then, the Union government conceded the request and the MHRD provided a full-fledged office building at a cost of Rs 76 crore, along with the Administrative Board, Finance Committee and Academic Committee. This has opened up avenues and opportunities for Tamil research.