Karnataka govt bans RTC workers' strike, refers wage dispute to tribunal

The state government on Friday issued an order "banning" the strike called by the workers of four road transport corporations (RTCs) and referred their demand to the Industry Tribunal, even as the workers said the strike will continue on Saturday.

The order from the Labour Department, which came late in the evening, noted that the state government on January 22 had declared KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC as essential service providers.

Read | Don't be stubborn, CM Yediyurappa tells transport staff on strike

The order took note of the Labour Commissioner's report that though the workers had given notice to begin strike from April 7, the actual strike began a day earlier, on April 6.

It noted the strike violated the rule that such a move should not be made at a time negotiation proceedings were underway under Section 22(1)(d) of the Industrial Disputes Act 1947.

"In view of the inconvenience caused to the public and the violation of the provisions of the Dispute Act. The Government of Karnataka is banning the strike by the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League with immediate effect," it said.

6 months to settle dispute

In a separate order, the Labour Department referred said the dispute between the League and the managements of the four RTCs has been referred to Industrial Tribunal, Bengaluru, which has been directed to decide two key matters in six months.

Read | RTCs try to push more buses on road as gap widens between govt, workers

The tribunal will first decide on whether the demand for salary on par with the 6th Pay Commission was justified. Secondly, whether the strike which began from the afternoon of April 6, is justified.

'The strike will continue'

The leader of RTC workers on Friday night said they will continue the strike on Saturday regardless of the government order banning the strike and referring the wage dispute to the Industrial Tribunal.

Asked about the two government orders, president of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League R Chandrashekhar said, "We have given the notice as per the rule and not done anything in violation. It's a strategy by the government which anyway controls all departments. The strike will continue," he said.

About the referring of the wage dispute to the Industrial Tribunal, he said the strikers workers will not budge until the government issues an order providing the 6th Pay commission salary.