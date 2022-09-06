Karnataka govt inks pact with Infosys

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Infosys and the Karnataka State Council for Higher Education

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 06 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 03:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Higher Education department on Tuesday inked an agreement with IT major Infosys, which will offer 12,000 courses free of cost.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Infosys and the Karnataka State Council for Higher Education, and it will be extended to 24 state-run universities. 

Students from grade 6 to PhD can pursue online courses under Infosys Springboard, the flagship learning and reskilling programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said that the courses will be available online. "Over 12,300 courses will be available online for interested candidates from grade 6 to those pursuing PhD," Narayan said.

The minister even mentioned that the Infosys will provide expertise of over 800 subject experts experience to the students and teachers community. The Infosys had spent around Rs 100 crore for the initiative.

As explained by the department officials, the faculty can start micro sites on behalf of their institutions through Springboard.

Infosys Education and Training department head Thirumala Arohi said the aim is to provide digital learning and life skills to over one crore youth by 2025. "Our focus is youngsters between the age group of 10 to 22 yrs. There are over 23 lakh youngsters learning across the country through Springboard, " he said.

Those interested can visit infyspringboard.onwingspan.com

Highlights:

- Students can learn Java, Python, C and other progamming languages.
- Basic knowledge on space network, retail telecom industries
- Artificial intelligence, big data, block chain, coding, cloud computing, cyber security, design thinking, data privacy and security, etc.

 

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

