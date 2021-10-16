Karnataka to bring facilities at doorsteps from Jan 26

Karnataka govt to bring facilities at doorsteps from January 26

Bommai added that jan sevak programmes would be implemented on a pilot basis in 28 constituencies of Bengaluru on November 1

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Oct 16 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 15:19 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government would bring many facilities including ration and pension of various social security schemes at the doorsteps of beneficiaries from January 26, 2022.

The government machinery should not be there in Vidhana Soudha and must be brought to villages, he said.

Launching Deputy Commissioner's March towards Village at Surahonne village in Nyamathi taluk of the district on Saturday, he said, "We are making necessary arrangements to ensure that people get ration at the doorsteps of their houses. People must get all benefits of social security schemes in their villages. We want people to get all certificates in gram panchayats."  

Bommai added that jan sevak programmes would be implemented on a pilot basis in 28 constituencies of Bengaluru on November 1. It would be extended to the state from January 26. 

He promised a give clean and corruption-free administration, adding that he is ready to work for 20 hours per day and he has a good team of ministers.

"We are committed to bringing changes in your village/town/city and in the lives of people."

Chief Minister's Political Secretary MP Renukacharya, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Rural Development & Panchayat  Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa, MP GM Siddeshwara,  MLAs Madal Virupakshappa,  N Linganna, MLC Ayanur Manjunath, former MLA Basavaraj Naik, Mayor ST Veeresh, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar, Superintendent of Police CB Rishyanth, Assistant Commissioner Mamata Hosagoudar, Gram Panchayat President Halesh and District BJP President Veeresh Hanagawadi and others were present on the occasion. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

 