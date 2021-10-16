Karnataka govt to bring facilities at doorsteps from January 26

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government would bring many facilities including ration and pension of various social security schemes at the doorsteps of beneficiaries from January 26, 2022.

The government machinery should not be there in Vidhana Soudha and must be brought to villages, he said.

Launching Deputy Commissioner's March towards Village at Surahonne village in Nyamathi taluk of the district on Saturday, he said, "We are making necessary arrangements to ensure that people get ration at the doorsteps of their houses. People must get all benefits of social security schemes in their villages. We want people to get all certificates in gram panchayats."

Bommai added that jan sevak programmes would be implemented on a pilot basis in 28 constituencies of Bengaluru on November 1. It would be extended to the state from January 26.

He promised a give clean and corruption-free administration, adding that he is ready to work for 20 hours per day and he has a good team of ministers.

"We are committed to bringing changes in your village/town/city and in the lives of people."

Chief Minister's Political Secretary MP Renukacharya, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa, MP GM Siddeshwara, MLAs Madal Virupakshappa, N Linganna, MLC Ayanur Manjunath, former MLA Basavaraj Naik, Mayor ST Veeresh, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar, Superintendent of Police CB Rishyanth, Assistant Commissioner Mamata Hosagoudar, Gram Panchayat President Halesh and District BJP President Veeresh Hanagawadi and others were present on the occasion.

