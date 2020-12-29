Karnataka Gram Panchayat polls: Counting of votes underway

Counting of votes for the recently-concluded gram panchayat elections In Karnataka is underway. The gram panchayat polls are important as they are deemed to reflect the mood of citizens in rural Karnataka.

The gram panchayat elections were held in two phases - December 22 and December 27 - that recorded a voter turnout of over 80%. The elections saw 2.22 lakh candidates vying for some 82,000 seats.

According to the State Election Commission, the model code of conduct will remain in effect till 5 pm on December 31 in the gram panchayat limits that went to polls.

Although these elections were not fought on party symbols, a bulk of the candidates are backed by either one of the three parties - BJP, Congress and the JD(S).

As many as 8,074 candidates were elected unopposed amid reports that some seats were auctioned.

Dakshina Kannada

The counting of votes cast in gram panchayat (GP) election commenced in seven taluks in Dakshina Kannada. Elections were held for 220 gram panchayats for 3,181 seats.

As many as 7,275 candidates are in the fray already 91 candidates have been elected unopposed.

Counting is being held for 624 seats in 37 GPs of Mangaluru, 186 seats in 12 GPs of Moodbidri, 822 seats of 57 GPs of Bantwal, 631 seats in 46 GPs in Belthangady, 343 seats in 22 GPs in Puttur, 282 seats in 25 GPs in Sullia, and 285 seats in 21 GPs in Kadaba.

Belagavi

Counting of votes for Gram Panchayat elections in 14 taluks in the district commenced in respective taluk headquarters on Wednesday.

The fate of 20,728 candidates contesting in the election from 477 Gram Panchayats will be decided.

Counting of votes will be conducted for one Gram Panchayat at a time. As the counting agents move out after the completion of one Panchayat, counting for another local body will commence.

Kalyana Karnataka

Counting of votes polled in the Gram Panchayat polls began in Kalyana Karnataka on Wednesday.

A total of 10,190 candidates are in the fray for 3,790 seats of 242 Gram Panchayats in the Kalaburagi district.