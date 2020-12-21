K'taka HC stays probe withdraw against politicos order

Karnataka HC stays govt order on withdrawal of probe against politicos

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 21 2020, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 14:50 ist
"We direct that no further steps shall be taken on the basis of order dated August 31," the court said. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed that no further step can be taken on the government order to withdraw prosecution in 61 cases, including those against certain politicians.0

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the order granting interim relief as prayed in the writ PILs challenging the withdrawal of cases.

In two connected petitions the withdrawal of cases was challenged. The politicians against whom the cases were withdrawn include J C Madhuswamy, Anand Singh, B C Patil and former minister C T Ravi and others.

In the previous hearing, the bench had directed the state government to submit a compliance report. Since the state sought time to submit the report, the bench directed that there shall be no further step based on the government order dated August 31, 2020.

The petitions have been filed by People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) - Karnataka and city advocate Sudha Katwa.

Karnataka
Karnataka High Court

