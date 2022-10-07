Karnataka hikes DA for govt employees

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
  • Oct 07 2022, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 18:11 ist
Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has approved a hike in the dearness allowance for government employees from 27.25 per cent to 31 per cent of their basic pay. 

Bommai’s office said the 3.75 percentage points hike would cost the government an additional Rs 1,282.72 crore.

The fresh DA hike is applicable from July 1, 2022.

This comes just days after the union government hiked DA for its employees at the rate of 4 per cent.

The last DA hike in Karnataka was in April this year. 

