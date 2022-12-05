Karnataka: Issues related to schools dominate complaints lodged with Child Rights Commission

School issues dominate child rights plaints in K'taka

  • Dec 05 2022, 11:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A major chunk of the complaints that the Child Rights Commission in Karnataka receives relates to schools. 55 per cent of the complaints concern themselves with Right To Education (RTE), corporal punishment, harassment and Transfer Certificates (TCs). POCSO cases, custody inter alia form the rest, as per a Times of India report

The commission received as many as 1,882 complaints from 2017- 2018 to 2021-22. Of these, 1,000 complaints related to schools. 

Here’s a breakup of the numbers:

Complaints related to violations of RTE - 329
Corporal punishment - 150
Transfer certificates, marks cards - >550 cases

In the remaining 45 per cent, which are non-school related complaints, 219 relate to custody and more than a 100 cases relate to POCSO Act. 

The commission takes up complaints over child custody only after other related institutions have not succeeded in resolving them or the complainants do not have good awareness. Considering the seriousness of the issues, the commission promptly takes them up, as children are involved, the publication noted. 

 

