Karnataka: KSRTC inducts 20 jeeps for accident relief

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday inducted 20 Bolero jeeps for emergency response during accidents and for mitigation measures like providing real-time alerts on blackspots.

The vehicles, financed from the Accident Relief Fund of the corporation, were flagged off by corporation chairman M Chandrappa, who said the vehicles will be able to reach accident sites quickly, especially in the interiors. “The vehicles will also be used to alert and warn the drivers about the accident-prone spots within the division,” he said.

The KSRTC inducted 16 vehicles over eight years ago for similar purposes. The 20 new ones will be distributed to the divisions based on requirements.

KSRTC Managing Director V Anbukkumar said the vehicles were inducted as part of the corporation’s priority to ensure the safety of passengers as well as driving staff. He said further preventive measures will be taken to avoid accidents. The jeeps will operate 24x7 in the 16 divisions of the corporation.

An official said that the jeeps were seen as the much-required stitch in time to save crores of rupees.

“Besides the loss of life and limb, accidents are also a burden for transport corporations which have to pay compensation. KSRTC alone ends up paying about Rs 40 crore per year towards compensation. Preventing accidents, therefore, is a much better option,” she said.