Karnataka: Last date for paying motor Vehicle tax extended

DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2020, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 00:14 ist
Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi. (DH Photo)

The Transport department has extended the last date for paying motor vehicle taxes to June 1.

The last date for payment for some vehicles was April 15 and it was May 15 for others. The extension will apply to both groups, according to a statement by Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi.

 

