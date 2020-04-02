Karnataka: Last date for paying motor Vehicle tax extended

The Transport department has extended the last date for paying motor vehicle taxes to June 1.
The last date for payment for some vehicles was April 15 and it was May 15 for others. The extension will apply to both groups, according to a statement by Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi.
