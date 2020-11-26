Karnataka logs 1,505 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 26 2020, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 22:23 ist
A health worker collects samples for Covid-19 tests, at Majestic Bus Stand in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka has reported 1,505 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,79,560 and the death toll to 11,726, the Health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 1,067 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,505 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 844 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of November 26 evening, cumulatively 8,79,560 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,726 deaths and 8,42,499 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of the 25,316 active cases, 24,907 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 409 are in ICU.

As many as 7 of the total 12 deaths reported on Thursday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru and Tumakuru (1 each).

All the dead were with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 844, followed by Mysuru (101), Dakshina Kannada (57), Hassan (51), Tumakuru (38), Bengaluru Rural (34), Chikkamagaluru (33), Belagavi (31) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,67,077 infections, followed by Mysuru (50,448) and Ballari (38,169).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with a total of 3,44,138, followed by Mysuru (48,802) and Ballari (37,334).

A total of over 1,06,90,557 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,20,398 were tested on Thursday alone, and 17,990 among them were rapid antigen tests

