Karnataka logs 1,978 Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths

The active cases in the state stood at 36,737

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 11 2021, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 21:52 ist
As many as 2.56 crore doses have been administered in the state so far. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka on Sunday logged 1,978 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the caseload to 28.71 lakh, while 56 fatalities pushed the toll to 35,835.

The total number of recoveries touched nearly 28 lakh with 2,326 persons being discharged in the state.

The active cases in the state stood at 36,737, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list with 433 infections and eight deaths, the highest among all the districts, followed by Mysuru with 261 cases and two deaths. Dakshina Kannada logged 195 cases and seven deaths. Hassan, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Udupi, Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural and Mandya together accounted for 765 cases.

The department said there were six deaths in Belagavi, five each in Hassan and Kolar, four in Dharwad and three in Shivamogga. Fatalities were reported in 13 other districts as well.

There were zero fatalities in Ballari, Bidar, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Koppal, Raichur, Udupi, Vijayapura and Yadgir, it said.

The state conducted 1,58,898 Covid tests on Sunday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 3.59 crore.

As many as 2.56 crore doses have been administered in the state so far, including 89,037 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.24 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate, 2.83 per cent.

