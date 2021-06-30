Karnataka logs 3,382 fresh Covid-19 cases, 111 deaths

Karnataka logs 3,382 fresh Covid-19 cases, 111 deaths; positivity rate drops to 1.97%

Active cases in the state stood at 76,505

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 30 2021, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 04:13 ist
A medic collects swab sample from a person for Covid-19 testing in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

For the last seven days, Karnataka's Covid-19 numbers have been averaging in the mid-3,000 level and Wednesday was no exception with 3,382 new cases being made public by the government. 

The largest chunk of cases was found in Bengaluru Urban which reported 813 cases (comprising 24% of the statewide total). The next highest numbers were reported from Mysuru district (367 cases), Dakshina Kannada (339), Hassan district (265) and Kodagu (209).

Also read: Confident of getting EMA's approval for Covishield in a month: Adar Poonawalla

The new numbers, coupled with 12,763 discharges statewide, leave the state's active caseload to 76,505 cases, which is the lowest figure in 79 days when the active caseload stood at 75,985 on April 12.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Seoul using AI to detect, prevent suicide on bridges

Seoul using AI to detect, prevent suicide on bridges

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

 