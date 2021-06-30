Karnataka logs 3,382 fresh Covid-19 cases, 111 deaths; positivity rate drops to 1.97%

For the last seven days, Karnataka's Covid-19 numbers have been averaging in the mid-3,000 level and Wednesday was no exception with 3,382 new cases being made public by the government.

The largest chunk of cases was found in Bengaluru Urban which reported 813 cases (comprising 24% of the statewide total). The next highest numbers were reported from Mysuru district (367 cases), Dakshina Kannada (339), Hassan district (265) and Kodagu (209).

Also read: Confident of getting EMA's approval for Covishield in a month: Adar Poonawalla

The new numbers, coupled with 12,763 discharges statewide, leave the state's active caseload to 76,505 cases, which is the lowest figure in 79 days when the active caseload stood at 75,985 on April 12.