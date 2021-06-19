Karnataka logs 5,815 Covid-19 new cases, 161 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 5,815 fresh coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, taking the infection count to 28,01,936 and toll to 33,763, the health department said.

The state has 1,30,872 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 26,37,279 with the recovery of 11,832 people.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,263 fresh infections and 23 fatalities today. The city has so far recorded 12,04,326 infections and 15,433 deaths.

There were 72,263 active cases. The positivity rate for the day was 3.38 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 2.76 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada district was the second major Covid hotspot of the day with 832 fresh cases and 16 deaths.

According to the health bulletin, there were 594 new cases in Mysuru, 391 in Hassan, 223 in Shivamogga, 222 in Belagavi, 208 in Mandya, 194 in Davangere, 182 in Tumakuru, 177 in Chikkamagaluru, 174 in Udupi and 161 in Bengaluru Rural.

Fresh cases above 100 were reported in Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Kodagu, Kolar and Uttara Kannada.

Bidar, Yadgir and Bagalkote, reported zero fatalities and lowest infections of three, five and 16, respectively.

The department said there were 17 deaths in Mysuru, 11 in Davangere, 10 in Ballari, eight each in Belagavi, Dharwad and Mandya, seven each in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, six each in Kolar and Haveri and five deaths in Uttara Kannada.

Fatalities were reported in 13 other districts as well whereas there were zero fatalities in four districts.

The state conducted 1,71,765 Covid tests including 1,24,952 using the RT-PCR method on Saturday.

So far 3.18 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.

As many as 1.83 crore inoculations have been done in the state, comprising first and second dose of vaccine including 2,06,539 on Saturday.