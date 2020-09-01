Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa tests positive for Covid-19

One more Karnataka minister - Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister K S Eshwarappa - has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 today. I do not have any health problems. For now, based on doctors’ advice, I am undergoing treatment in hospital,” Eshwarappa said in a tweet, expressing confidence that he would recover soon “with all your blessings and wishes.”

In the past, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had tested Covid-19 positive along with members of his Cabinet including Tourism Minister CT Ravi, Forest Minister Anand Singh and Agriculture Minister BC Patil.

On Monday, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine.

With PTI inputs