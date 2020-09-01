Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa tests Covid-19 positive

Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa tests positive for Covid-19

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 01 2020, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 18:40 ist
Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

One more Karnataka minister - Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister K S Eshwarappa - has tested positive for Covid-19.

For latest on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“I tested positive for Covid-19 today. I do not have any health problems. For now, based on doctors’ advice, I am undergoing treatment in hospital,” Eshwarappa said in a tweet, expressing confidence that he would recover soon “with all your blessings and wishes.”

In the past, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had tested Covid-19 positive along with members of his Cabinet including Tourism Minister CT Ravi, Forest Minister Anand Singh and Agriculture Minister BC Patil.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 1

On Monday, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine.

With PTI inputs

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

K S Eshwarappa
Karnataka
BS Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

 