Karnataka minister Sunil Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said Friday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms,” Kumar, who is also the Kannada & Culture minister, said in a tweet. “I request everyone who has recently come in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested.”

Kumar is the latest among ministers who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar are recovering whereas Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh is back to work after having contracted the virus.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself is working from home after testing positive for Covid-19.

Watch latest videos by DH here: