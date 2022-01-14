Karnataka minister Sunil Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said Friday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
“I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms,” Kumar, who is also the Kannada & Culture minister, said in a tweet. “I request everyone who has recently come in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested.”
Kumar is the latest among ministers who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar are recovering whereas Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh is back to work after having contracted the virus.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself is working from home after testing positive for Covid-19.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901
OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation
Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai
10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list
Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins
Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?
Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof
Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital