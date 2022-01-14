K’taka minister Sunil Kumar tests positive for Covid

Karnataka minister Sunil Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

Kumar is the latest among ministers who have tested positive for the coronavirus

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 14 2022, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 19:57 ist
V Sunil Kumar. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said Friday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. 

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms,” Kumar, who is also the Kannada & Culture minister, said in a tweet. “I request everyone who has recently come in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested.”

Kumar is the latest among ministers who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar are recovering whereas Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh is back to work after having contracted the virus.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself is working from home after testing positive for Covid-19. 

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation

OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

 