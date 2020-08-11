Karnataka rain damages: 16 dead, over 3,000 people displaced

As many as 16 people have died and four are still missing in floods and landslides that have affected parts of Karnataka due to torrential rains that started earlier this month.

According to official data, at least 12 districts have been affected and of the 16 deaths, four each have been reported from Chikmagalur and Dakshina Kannada since August 1. Kodagu has reported two deaths while Dharwad, Hassan, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Haveri have one each.

The number of relief camps has gone up to 108 that house 3,244 people who have been displaced.

Several parts of Malnad, coastal and interior Karnataka have been smashed by rains, affecting lives and property. While 85 houses are completely damaged, 3,080 have suffered partial damages. Also, agriculture crops in about 33,477 ha and horticulture crops in over 34,791 ha have been affected.

The government has said that the estimated losses are Rs 4,000 crore as per the preliminary assessment. Earlier this week, during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government sought special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore and an advance of Rs 395 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

In some respite, rains appear to be subsiding in some places, especially in northern interior parts, while showers continued in coastal and malnad regions. While water levels have slightly receded in some places, some parts of Uttara Kannada and Belagavi remain inundated.

The meteorological department has forecast heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and ghat areas of south interior Karnataka.