Karnataka rains: Nine dead, 4 NDRF teams to be deployed, says minister

Until now, 204 hectares of agricultural and 431 hectares of horticultural crops have been damaged due to rains

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2022, 06:13 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 06:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Nine people have died due to pre-monsoon rains in Karnataka even as the government will deploy four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to prepare for more showers, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Thursday. 

Ashoka said this after chairing a review meeting with deputy commissioners of districts where a red alert has been issued - Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Davangere, Hassan and Uttara Kannada. 

"Until now, 204 hectares of agricultural and 431 hectares of horticultural crops have been damaged due to rains. As many as 23 houses have suffered complete damages," Ashoka said.

"Four NDRF teams will be stationed in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Belagavi and Raichur. A separate team will monitor the situation in Bengaluru," Ashoka said.

"Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is also geared up to tackle the monsoon-related crisis," he added. 

"A stand-by vehicle should be kept ready in each of the districts for immediate response in case of floods or landslides," Ashoka told officials. 

In case of damages to houses and livestock, compensation should reach within 48 hours, the minister has directed the officials. 

