Karnataka reports 155 ew Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Bengaluru Urban reported 97 fresh cases and three new fatalities

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 07 2022, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 02:06 ist
Karnataka on Monday registered 155 fresh coronavirus cases and five fatalities, taking the case tally to 39,42,730 and toll to 39,996.

The state also saw 349 patients stage recovery in the day. As on March 7, there are 3,049 active carriers of the virus in the state.

Bengaluru Urban reported 97 fresh cases and three new fatalities. Belagavi and Mandya registered one death each.

Mysuru recorded the second highest number of daily cases with 14 followed by seven each from Kalaburagi and Chitradurga and four each from Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga.

A total of 6,47,99,038 crore samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far Of which, 32,458 were tested on Monday.

As many as 1,24,197 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Monday taking the total doses given so far to 10,14,34,330.

