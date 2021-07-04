Karnataka reports 1,564 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest in three-and-a-half months

New Covid-19 cases in Karnataka have fallen to its lowest levels in three-and-a-half months.

The state on Sunday reported 1,564 fresh cases and 59 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,53,643 and toll of fatalities to 35,367, the Health Department said.

"New cases in Karnataka fall to the lowest levels in three-and-a-half months," Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted while sharing details of the day's Covid-19 bulletin.

The state that witnessed the beginning of the second wave of Covid-19 during the second half of March had peaked in early May with daily cases going above 50,000.

Today, 4,775 people got discharged thereby continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. The total number of recoveries so far is 27,73,407. Out of the 1,564 new cases reported today, 352 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,742 getting discharged and only three deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is 44,846. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.02 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.77 per cent. Out of 59 deaths reported during the day, nine were from Mysuru (8), Ballari (7), Dharwad (5) and Davangere (4) followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 352, Mysuru 162, Dakshina Kannada 154 and Kodagu 150 followed by the rest. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 12,15,661 followed by Mysuru 1,67,786 and Tumakuru 1,15,452.

Among the number discharged too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,81,974 followed by Mysuru 1,61,780 and Tumakuru 1,13,117. Cumulatively, 3,48,88,644 samples have been tested in the state so far. Out of those, 1,53,083 were tested today.