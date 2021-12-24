Karnataka reports 405 new Covid cases, four deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 405 new Covid cases and four deaths taking the total positive cases reported so far to 30,03,969 and the death toll to 38,305.

The active cases in the state stand at 7,251. Bengaluru accounted for 254 Covid cases, Uttara Kannada 32, Dakshina Kannada 20, Kolar 18 and Tumakuru 16. While Bengaluru accounted for two deaths, Belagavi and Mysuru reported one death each.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.35% and the case fatality rate at 0.98%. As many as 1,14,559 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total samples tested so far to 5,58,26,704. As many as 267 discharges took the recovery numbers to 29,58,384 on Friday.

As many as 2,74,094 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Friday, taking the total vaccination doses given so far to 8,44,24,371.

