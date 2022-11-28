Karnataka reports 46 Covid-19 cases

Of the 46 cases, almost all (44) were from Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 28 2022, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 04:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Karnataka recorded 46 Covid-19 cases on November 27, taking the state's active caseload to 1,600, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Monday.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 0.54 per cent. Of the 46 cases, almost all (44) were from Bengaluru. No deaths were reported.

A total of 1,664 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 71 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,29,259.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

