Karnataka reports 877 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 877 new cases of Covid-19 and six related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,20,373 and the death toll to 12,096. A total of over 1,41,96,065 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,17,907 were tested today alone, and 8,951 among them were rapid antigen tests.

The day also saw 1,084 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 877 fresh cases reported on Friday, 464 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of December Jan 1 evening, cumulatively 9,20,373 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,096 deaths and 8,97,200 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 11,058 active cases, 10,869 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 189 are in ICU.

Out of the six deaths reported today, four are from Bengaluru Urban and Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara (1).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 464, followed by Chitradurga 39, Tumakuru 32, Bengaluru Rural 28 followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,88,850, followed by Mysuru 52,420 and Ballari 38,860.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,77,443, followed by Mysuru 51,010 and Ballari 38,115.