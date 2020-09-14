Karnataka sees 8,244 new Covid-19 cases, 119 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 8,244 new cases of Covid-19 and 119 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 4,67,689 and deaths to 7,384, the health department said. The day also saw 8,865 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 8,244 fresh cases, 2,966 were from Bengaluru urban alone. As of September 14 evening, cumulatively 4,67,689 Covid- 19 positive cases have been confirmed and they include 7,384 deaths and 3,61,823 discharged, the department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 98,463 active cases, 97,663 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable while 800 are in the ICU.

Thirty-seven of the total 119 deaths reported were from Bengaluru urban followed by Mysuru (12), Dharwad (9), Ballari (7), Tumakuru (6), Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga (5), Belagavi (4), Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Raichur (3), Bidar, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura, and Bengaluru Rural, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya and Ramanagara (1).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,966, Mysuru 677, Dakshina Kannada 413, Davangere 325, Hassan 295, Bengaluru Rural 275, Ballari 264 followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,73,628 infections followed by Ballari 27,077 and Mysuru 26,428.

Among the discharged too, Bengaluru urban topped the list with 1,30,627 followed by Ballari 22,002 and Mysuru 19,103.

A total of 38,46,937 samples were tested so far, out of which 45,961 were tested during the day. Among them, 16,296 were rapid antigen tests.