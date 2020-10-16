Karnataka SSLC 2020: Check results here

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2020 was declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Friday.

The exams were conducted between September 21 to 28.

Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official portal of KSEEB - kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Follow these instructions to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results 2020:

1) Visit the official website of KSEEB - kseeb.kar.nic.in

2) Click on the first option at the floating bar on the homepage, which reads: 'Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams for September-2020'.

3) Enter your registration number and date of birth and then click on 'View your results'.