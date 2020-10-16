Karnataka SSLC 2020: Check results here

Karnataka SSLC 2020: Check results here

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 16 2020, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 20:27 ist

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2020 was declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Friday.

The exams were conducted between September 21 to 28. 

Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official portal of KSEEB - kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Follow these instructions to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results 2020: 

1) Visit the official website of KSEEB -  kseeb.kar.nic.in

2) Click on the first option at the floating bar on the homepage, which reads: 'Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams for September-2020'.

3) Enter your registration number and date of birth and then click on 'View your results'.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
SSLC examination
Education

What's Brewing

Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him

Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him

Britain to have a sparkly Christmas but without glitter

Britain to have a sparkly Christmas but without glitter

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

 