Karnataka to build Rs 200 crore pilgrim complexes at Tirumala

PTI, Tirupati,
  • Jul 04 2020, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 19:47 ist

The Karnataka government will soon build a massive pilgrim amenities complex and marriage hall at Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara, at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, a temple official said here on Saturday.

The state would soon submit a blueprint for the construction of the Rs 200 crore mega complexes to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill shrine, the official told PTI. Consequently, based on the designs, TTD would construct the complexes with the given fund and after completion, they would be handed over to the Karnataka government, he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would lay the foundation stone for the mammoth complexes on the hills sometime next month, he said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take part in the programme, he added. 

