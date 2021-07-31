Karnataka to get one crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in August: Bommai

Karnataka to get one cr vaccine doses in August: Bommai

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2021, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 15:29 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the Centre has assured one crore vaccines to Karnataka in August.

Bommai, who met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here, told reporters that from September onwards the Centre is ready to supply a sufficient quantity of vaccines to the state.

The CM also requested the Centre to supply more equipment for handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said he has briefed him about the steps taken to face a third wave of Covid-19.

"Since Mandaviya is also Union Fertilizer Minister, I requested him to ensure sufficient supply of fertilizer during Kharif season," Bommai said.

