Karnataka to open engineering, medical colleges after total vaccination of students, teachers: CM

The state government-appointed task force, headed by eminent cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, is preparing for the possible third wave of Covid-19. It submitted its interim report on Tuesday to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and held a detailed discussion on the recommendations.

Soon after the discussion, CM Yediyurappa told mediapersons, "The committee has made some important recommendations for safety measures of children in the third Covid wave. Establishment of paediatric high-dependency units, intensive care units in taluk and district hospitals is one of the recommendations."

"Oxygen availability during the third wave and post-Covid health issues were also discussed. Regarding the opening of schools and colleges, we decided that, in the first phase, higher education institutions will be opened after vaccinating students aged 18 years and above, and staff. Students and teachers will be given priority in vaccination," the CM said. "Clinical trials of vaccines that can be administered to children are underway. We did not discuss opening schools for students in Classes 1 to 10," he said.

DCM Ashwatha Narayana said, "We need to prepare for the third wave by ramping up infrastructure at all levels, especially in terms of manpower, and more medicines should be procured. Along with this, there was a suggestion to start schools, so that there is a gap of two months between the reopening and the onset of the third wave, which is anticipated in September."

It's been more than a year since children have been to schools. "Many countries have had a bad experience with reopening schools. So, we're contemplating if it can be opened for a shorter period," he said.

"With regard to colleges, youngsters aged 18 years and above, and staff will be vaccinated first and then we will start colleges. We're planning to have a special vaccine drive in two days in all colleges, just like the Maha Lasika Abhiyana we had yesterday. Once all teachers and non-teaching staff, as well as students, are vaccinated, we can start colleges," he added further.

Shortage of paediatricians

"Existing doctors, general practitioners, nurses, and medical students will be trained in paediatric care. More so, in whichever taluk hospitals and district hospitals there's a shortage, it will be addressed by teleconsultations. In Covid-19, there are common treatment protocols which can be followed," Ashwath Narayan said.

"The expert committee has taken a lot of risk by coming out with a statement on reopening schools. We have not taken a decision yet. In the interest of the society and children who have been cooped up at home, which is affecting them more than if they were in a class, we have to balance the challenges and risks involved," he said. "All teachers, whether they teach nursery or in a college, will be vaccinated," he said.