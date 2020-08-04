Karnataka to receive 1,279 ventilators under PM-CARES

Getting to 'Work from Hospital' mode, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a review meeting with officials on increasing ventilator beds in Karnataka.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Karnataka received a fresh batch of 681 ventilators from the Central government under PM-CARES fund recently and another 1,279 ventilators were expected by the end of August.

In the review meeting held over phone, the CM directed authorities to appoint the necessary staff like an anaesthetists, paramedics and nurses required to utilise the ventilators. "All the ventilators should be installed immediately," he said.

Of the 681 ventilators received under PM-CARES, 166 were installed in Bengaluru city and 169 in other parts of the state. The remaining 346 ventilators will be installed by the end of this week.

Following proposals made by private hospitals to employ their ventilators to treat Covid patients, Yediyurappa asked officials to consider the same. These ventilators will be used 'temporarily for Covid purposes' after the government and private hospitals agree on terms and conditions, the CMO statement said.

Yediyurappa, it can be recalled, is under observation at Manipal Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday evening.