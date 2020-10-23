Karnataka to reopen UG, PG colleges from November 17

Wearing a mask is must for students, and staff and regular health check up is also mandatory

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 23 2020, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 14:44 ist
Degree, diploma, engineering colleges to reopen from November 17. Credit: File Photo

Almost eight months after the Covid-19 pandemic shut them down, the colleges for various courses are set to open from November 17.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday. With this, classes for undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses in the state will commence with necessary restrictions. However, consent of parents will be mandatory for allowing students to attend classes.

Following a report submitted by the department of collegiate education, the Chief Minister discussed the reopening of colleges with Higher Education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and other officials of the department.

As per the decision taken, the colleges will reopen from November 17 in a phased manner. Wearing a mask is must for students and staff, and regular health check up is also mandatory.

As explained by the officials, the classes for practical courses will begin first and the theory classes after a few days. However, officials said online options will continue to be available for students to attend classes as per their convenience.

Karnataka
Colleges
Education
C N Ashwath Narayan
Coronavirus lockdown

