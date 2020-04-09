Karnataka took just eight days to go from 100 cases to 197 coronavirus cases: Minister Suresh Kumar

Karnataka is just three cases short of 200 coronavirus-positive patients, and the state took just eight days to reach 197 from 100, Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

"First COVID-19 case was reported on March 8th. 16 days later, 50 cases were reported. Another eight days later 100 cases were reported. Four days later 150 cases were reported, and another four days later 197 cases were reported. This is the arithmetic progression of cases we have seen in the state," Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

This is the second time when Karnataka has reported 16 cases in a single day. Karnataka has so far discharged 30 patients and six are dead. 161 people are isolated in various hospitals across the state for treatment.

Considering the rapid spike in cases, asked if Karnataka wasn't testing enough, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, "We have tested more than 7,000 samples compared to Kerala which has reported more cases."

Secondary contacts will be tested henceforth

So far only those secondary contacts with symptoms were tested. But henceforth, all secondary contacts of confirmed cases will be tested, Kumar said.

Those who wish to volunteer for COVID-19 duty can register on the government's dedicated website meant for COVID-19. The CM relief fund has so far received Rs. 127.3 crore.



As far as Tabhlighi Jamaat is concerned, out of 1,176 samples tested, 976 have turned out to be negative, 40 have tested positive and 160 are awaited.

So far the department, explicitly mentioned in its daily bulletin if a person with travel history to Delhi is a Tabhlighi Jamaat attendee or not but surprisingly on Thursday, three patients listed as ones with travel history to Delhi weren't disclosed as Jamaat attendees. Kumar later clarified that two people from Bengaluru -- a 19-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man, and one 27-year old man from Dharwad listed as those with travel history to Delhi are in fact Jamaat attendees. So far, 40 Jamaat attendees have tested positive.