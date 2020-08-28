Karnataka's Covid-19 tally reaches 3.18 lakh with 8,960 fresh cases

Karnataka on Friday registered 8,960 new cases of coronavirus and 136 related fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 3.18 lakh, the Health Department said.

The day also saw 7,464 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 8,960 fresh cases reported on Friday, 2,721 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

With 136 more deaths, the toll went up to 5,368. As of August 28 evening, cumulatively 3.18 lakh Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 5,368 deaths and 2.27 lakh discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 86,347 active cases, 85,593 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 754 are in ICU. Out of total 136 deaths reported on Friday, 41 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru 17, Dharwad 9, Shivamogga 7, Dakshina Kannada and Davangere 6 and others.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 2,721, Mysuru 726, Ballari 484, Davangere 379, Hassan 357, Shivamogga 314, Dharwad 299, followed by others.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A total of 27.13 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 64,226 were tested on Friday alone. Among the samples tested today 23,416 were rapid antigen tests.