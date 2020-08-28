Karnataka's Covid-19 tally reaches 3.18 lakh

Karnataka's Covid-19 tally reaches 3.18 lakh with 8,960 fresh cases

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 28 2020, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 20:16 ist
A medic wearing PPE kit while collecting samples for Covid-19 tests, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka on Friday registered 8,960 new cases of coronavirus and 136 related fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 3.18 lakh, the Health Department said.

The day also saw 7,464 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 8,960 fresh cases reported on Friday, 2,721 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

With 136 more deaths, the toll went up to 5,368. As of August 28 evening, cumulatively 3.18 lakh Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 5,368 deaths and 2.27 lakh discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 86,347 active cases, 85,593 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 754 are in ICU. Out of total 136 deaths reported on Friday, 41 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru 17, Dharwad 9, Shivamogga 7, Dakshina Kannada and Davangere 6 and others.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 2,721, Mysuru 726, Ballari 484, Davangere 379, Hassan 357, Shivamogga 314, Dharwad 299, followed by others.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A total of 27.13 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 64,226 were tested on Friday alone. Among the samples tested today 23,416 were rapid antigen tests. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Britain honours WWII spy heroine of Indian descent

Britain honours WWII spy heroine of Indian descent

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

First WWII Indian-origin spy to get memorial plaque

First WWII Indian-origin spy to get memorial plaque

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

 