Karnataka's daily Covid-19 cases dip below 1,000; 21 deaths reported

Karnataka on Saturday reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases with 983 infections and logged 21 deaths, taking the total caseload to 29,54,047 and the toll to 37,401. The state had on August 30 reported less than 1,000 fresh cases, with 973 that day.

Saturday also saw 1,620 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,98,874.

Out of 983 cases reported on Saturday, 289 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 618 discharges and seven deaths. The active cases in the state stood at 17,746.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.61 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.13 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada followed Bengaluru Urban in the fatality count with five deaths, Hassan and Mysuru logged two each, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 289, Dakshina Kannada 162, Udupi 97, Mysuru 89, Hassan 62, while the rest were scattered in other areas.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,39,123, followed by Mysuru 1,76,433 and Tumakuru 1,19,411. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,15,721, followed by Mysuru 1,73,135 and Tumakuru 1,17,638.

Cumulatively a total of 4,41,53,718 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,59,248 were done on Saturday alone.