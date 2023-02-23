Karnataka's plan to lower drinking age still alive

Karnataka's plan to lower drinking age still alive after withdrawal

Lowering the age was recommended by a high-level committee to identify and eliminate 'redundant aspects' in the excise law and rules

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 23 2023, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 19:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government is considering lowering the legal age of alcohol consumption from 21 to 18, going by Excise Minister K Gopalaiah's written reply to the Legislative Council on Thursday, even as his department withdrew the plan last month

In his written reply to a question by MLC K Govindaraj, Gopalaiah said the government has invited suggestions and objections from citizens on a draft notification to lower the legal age to buy and consume liquor from 21 to 18. 

Gopalaiah stated that the draft notification was issued based on the recommendations of a high-level committee. 

On January 9, the finance department, under which excise functions, published draft rules and invited objections from the public within 30 days. After people across the state opposed the government’s move, the excise department issued a statement on January 18 stating that the draft rules stood withdrawn. 

Lowering the age was recommended by a high-level committee set up under retired bureaucrat V Yashwanth to identify and eliminate "redundant aspects" in the excise law and rules. 

The government said it wanted to fix an anomaly in the law: The Karnataka Excise Act prohibits the sale of liquor to persons under 18 years. However, in Rule 10 of (1)(e) of the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, the sale of liquor to persons below 21 years is prohibited.

However, some MLCs urged the government not to lower the legal age for alcohol consumption. 

To a question on increase in domestic violence in rural areas due to alcohol addiction, Gopalaiah stated: "This does not come under the purview of the excise department."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Alcohol
India News
liquor sale

What's Brewing

19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi

Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

 