Karnataka's plan to lower drinking age still alive after withdrawal

The government is considering lowering the legal age of alcohol consumption from 21 to 18, going by Excise Minister K Gopalaiah's written reply to the Legislative Council on Thursday, even as his department withdrew the plan last month.

In his written reply to a question by MLC K Govindaraj, Gopalaiah said the government has invited suggestions and objections from citizens on a draft notification to lower the legal age to buy and consume liquor from 21 to 18.

Gopalaiah stated that the draft notification was issued based on the recommendations of a high-level committee.

On January 9, the finance department, under which excise functions, published draft rules and invited objections from the public within 30 days. After people across the state opposed the government’s move, the excise department issued a statement on January 18 stating that the draft rules stood withdrawn.

Lowering the age was recommended by a high-level committee set up under retired bureaucrat V Yashwanth to identify and eliminate "redundant aspects" in the excise law and rules.

The government said it wanted to fix an anomaly in the law: The Karnataka Excise Act prohibits the sale of liquor to persons under 18 years. However, in Rule 10 of (1)(e) of the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, the sale of liquor to persons below 21 years is prohibited.

However, some MLCs urged the government not to lower the legal age for alcohol consumption.

To a question on increase in domestic violence in rural areas due to alcohol addiction, Gopalaiah stated: "This does not come under the purview of the excise department."