Kateel opens BJP Karnataka COVID-19 helpline in Mangaluru

To help people of Karnataka during the lockdown, the state BJP launched a helpline ‘BJP Karnataka COVID-19’ with a common phone number 080-68324040.

Speaking after launching the helpline in Mangaluru, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that people seek help food packets, meals, health service, medicine, doctor and the like. “When the helpline receives a call, the information collected will be passed on to the district, taluk and then to the ward level of BJP units for taking action,” said Kateel.

In addition, people can seek help by sending a message through WhatsApp number 8722557733 and through its Facebook account ‘BJP Karnataka SMIT Cell’ and twitter account ‘#BJPKarCOVIDHelp.’

A drive to prepare masks at home was also launched by the party on the occasion. Once the masks are ready, it will be distributed among the needy people.

He said that BJP workers have been asked to make at least 100 people in each booth to contribute Rs 100 each to PM Cares Fund through BHIM App. No cash will be collected by the BJP workers, he clarified.

Grocery kits

In a separate programme, Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said that 10,000 grocery kits will be distributed among the needy in the Mangaluru South Assembly constituency. Already, a few kits have been distributed.



MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath overseeing the grocery kits prepared for distribution in Mangaluru. DH Photos/Govindraj Javali



Each kit will have 5-kg rice, tur dal, edible oil, sugar, toothpaste, soap, and pulses. About 50 volunteers are engaged in preparing the kit and distributing it among the needy. Further, 15000 masks will also be distributed within two days, said the MLA.