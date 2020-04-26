KMF okays sales of fruits, veggies at its milk parlours

KMF okays sales of fruits, veggies at Nandini milk parlours

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkaballapur,
  • Apr 26 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 22:47 ist

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has agreed to allow sale of farm produces at Nandini milk parlours. The Horticulture department had made a request to the Federation in this regard.

The KMF has taken the decision to help farmers during the lockdown period. The KMF would provide free drinking water, butter milk, hand sanitiser and masks to farmers bringing vegetables and fruits for sales.

There are 98 Nandini parlours in Chikkaballapur district. The following numbers may be contacted for further details: deputy director of horticulture department (9448999242) and the taluk senior assistant horticulture directors: Chikkaballapur (9342959690),  Chintamani (9902581832), Gauribidanur (9964749681), Shidlaghatta (8073334003), Bagepalli (7899890552) and Gudibande (9964749681)

