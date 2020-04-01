Kochimul continues with milk procurement

Malur MLA and Kolar-Chikkaballapur District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (Kochimul) president K Y Nanje Gowda on Wednesday said that the Union had taken all safety measures against COVID-19.

“The Kochimul has given top priority to maintain hygiene at its premises. Hand sanitiser and masks have been provided to all employees. Every staffer is tested before entry into the premises. The entry of public has been banned,” he said.

Gowda said that entire premises had been disinfected. Every vehicle entering inside and going out were being disinfected. Awareness had been created among farmers supplying milk to the Union in rural areas.

“Unlike in other states, procurement of milk by farmers hasn’t been halted temporarily in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts,” Gowda said.

He said that Kochimul had requested Karnataka Milk Federation to supply the food for cattle at subsidies rates for another three months, besides distribution of 5 kg wheat flour and one litre edible oil to minor and marginal farmers in the wake of Covid-19 scare.