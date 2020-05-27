KSRTC staff urge govt to end uncertainty over salary

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  May 27 2020
  • updated: May 27 2020, 23:16 ist

The employees of the four state-owned transport corporations have urged the state government to put an end to the uncertainty over their salary by formally taking over their payment expenditures till normalcy returns.

The KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation have written a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressing concern over their plight.

As the revenue flow to KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC and NWKRT stopped completely after the lockdown, the state government released Rs 325 crore grant to the Transport Department for payment of salaries two weeks ago.

Welcoming the move, the Federation, however, stated that the corporations are unable to generate sufficient revenue to pay salary for May and staring at facing financial constraints. 

"May and June are peak months for the transport corporations. However, the fear of contracting Covid-19 has hit the movement of people. A similar situation is expected to continue in the coming months. The state government should continue releasing grants till normalcy returns," the Federation said. 

