KSRTC to run 1,000 additional buses

The KSRTC will run 1,000 additional buses from October 29 to November 7 for the convenience of the public.

Buses will be operated from Bengaluru to destinations in Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Davangere, Hubballi- Dharwad, Belagavi and other places.

Buses will also operate on inter-state routes like Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Pune and other places.

There will not be any hike in the fares, stated a press release from the KSRTC.

Passengers can book tickets in advance through ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in and the reservation counters.