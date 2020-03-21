KSRTC withdraws cancellation charges till March 31

As ridership continues to fall every day, the KSRTC has been cancelling schedules to rationalise operation cost by cancelling 1,300 schedules on Thursday, and has temporarily withdrawn the cancellation charges till March 31 to remove the burden on passengers.

Officials said that inter-state buses and long-route buses were seeing huge number of reservation cancellations with bookings for more than 45,000 seats cancelled from March 1 to 19. “The percentage of cancellation has increased from 6% to 16% and it will not be a surprise if it goes up further,” an official said.

As on Thursday, the revenue losses stood at Rs 8.40 crore and officials expect it to double digit in the coming days. As increasing number of passengers avoided travel keeping with the government’s advice, officials had to merge the operations. “Of the 12 buses to Hyderabad, only two are being operated today,” an official said.

The Corporation has directed the senior officers to visit divisions / depots and review the situation and address the crew to motivate them.

“At Shivamogga and Hassan bus stations, screening of passengers and staff was conducted with the help of the district health officials,” the KSRTC said in a release.