K'taka govt to take steps for education of students returning from Ukraine

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that the government is deliberating on measures to accommodate students who have returned from the war-torn Ukraine.

Measures will be taken to ensure continuation of their education. "We are discussing about reducing fee for medical courses," Sudhakar stated in the Legislative Council.

Terming the death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a student from the state in the Russian shelling at Kharkiv in Ukraine "unfortunate," he said that 22,000 students from the country were stranded in Ukraine. All of them have been brought back safely, he said.

Also read: Take steps to secure future of students evacuated from Ukraine: RS members to govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in continuous touch with authorities there. Many nations have taken up such an endeavour to bring back their students from Ukraine, he said.

"Students from neighbouring countries used Indian flags to find a way through. Medical students have returned to India from war-torn Ukraine. Their future education will be taken care of," he assured.

Meanwhile, Education Minister B C Nagesh informed the council that a fine of Rs 51.26 lakh had been imposed on 4,317 teachers for improper evaluation of answer papers of SSLC (Class 10) students in the state.

The mistakes regarding evaluation had taken place during Covid crisis. Those teachers who are found guilty are being warned, he explained.

Check out latest videos from DH: