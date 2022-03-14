Karnataka govt to secure education of Ukraine returnees

K'taka govt to take steps for education of students returning from Ukraine

Many nations have taken up such an endeavour to bring back their students from Ukraine, Sudhakar said

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 14 2022, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 15:52 ist
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that the government is deliberating on measures to accommodate students who have returned from the war-torn Ukraine.

Measures will be taken to ensure continuation of their education. "We are discussing about reducing fee for medical courses," Sudhakar stated in the Legislative Council.

Terming the death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a student from the state in the Russian shelling at Kharkiv in Ukraine "unfortunate," he said that 22,000 students from the country were stranded in Ukraine. All of them have been brought back safely, he said.

Also read: Take steps to secure future of students evacuated from Ukraine: RS members to govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in continuous touch with authorities there. Many nations have taken up such an endeavour to bring back their students from Ukraine, he said.

"Students from neighbouring countries used Indian flags to find a way through. Medical students have returned to India from war-torn Ukraine. Their future education will be taken care of," he assured.

Meanwhile, Education Minister B C Nagesh informed the council that a fine of Rs 51.26 lakh had been imposed on 4,317 teachers for improper evaluation of answer papers of SSLC (Class 10) students in the state.

The mistakes regarding evaluation had taken place during Covid crisis. Those teachers who are found guilty are being warned, he explained.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
Karnataka
World news
k sudhakar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts

Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts

Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks

Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks

Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?

Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?

Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?

Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?

 