K'taka govt to take steps for education of students returning from Ukraine

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that the government is deliberating on measures to accommodate students who have returned from the war-torn Ukraine.
Measures will be taken to ensure continuation of their education. "We are discussing about reducing fee for medical courses," Sudhakar stated in the Legislative Council.
Terming the death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a student from the state in the Russian shelling at Kharkiv in Ukraine "unfortunate," he said that 22,000 students from the country were stranded in Ukraine. All of them have been brought back safely, he said.
Also read: Take steps to secure future of students evacuated from Ukraine: RS members to govt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in continuous touch with authorities there. Many nations have taken up such an endeavour to bring back their students from Ukraine, he said.
"Students from neighbouring countries used Indian flags to find a way through. Medical students have returned to India from war-torn Ukraine. Their future education will be taken care of," he assured.
Meanwhile, Education Minister B C Nagesh informed the council that a fine of Rs 51.26 lakh had been imposed on 4,317 teachers for improper evaluation of answer papers of SSLC (Class 10) students in the state.
The mistakes regarding evaluation had taken place during Covid crisis. Those teachers who are found guilty are being warned, he explained.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study
IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk
Capital surprise: View from a hotel
In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar
Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts
Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks
Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?
Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?