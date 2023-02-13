Lack of funds, manpower hits conservation in Karnataka's protected areas

The notification of two new protected areas in North Karnataka - Bankapur Wolf Sanctuary in Koppal and Chikkasangama Birds Sanctuary, Bagalkot - has brought cheers among the wildlife conservationists. However, they are sceptical of the success of these protected areas if they are not provided with the required amount of funds and human resources.

For example, the Ranebennur Blackbuck Sanctuary, formed in 1974 with a forest cover of 119 sqkm, has only 16 watchers and forest guards. According to sources, the highly porous forest, which is surrounded by agriculture fields on all four sides, requires at least 28 personnel.

A former officer who served at the sanctuary said there is a need to erect barricades, dig trenches and create artificial water bodies to ensure the wild animals, including leopards, jackals and blackbucks stay within the protected areas. However, due to a lack of funds, work has not been completed.

Similarly, the Tungabhadra Otter Conservation Reserve near Hampi lacks manpower. Environmentalists say though dynamite fishing has been brought under control in the area, the threat for these endangered species continues due to habitat loss caused by sand/stone mining and depletion of food due to excess fishing.

At Magadi lake in Gadag, where thousands of bar-headed geese migrate in winter, the department used to depute only one forest guard all these years.

“This year, we have deputed two guards and a guide,” said Deputy Forest Range Officer S Vibuthi. He added that to prevent poaching and threat from feral dogs, the lake requires three guards and funds to fence it.

Former Honorary Wildlife Warden of Bagalkot M R Desai, who was instrumental in getting a wildlife sanctuary for chinkaras in Yadahalli, Bagalkot, said the forest department should understand that 70% of the wildlife is surviving outside the protected areas.

“There is much awareness regarding protecting wildlife in tiger reserves and national parks. There is a need to create awareness about protecting wildlife in grasslands, scrub jungles and wetlands. The government should allot funds and human resources,” he said.

Wildlife expert Samad Kottur warned the forest department not to come up with a one-size-fits-all solution. “Glad that Bankapur Wolf Sanctuary has been given a protected tag,” he said. He said wolves require disturbed habitat and if the forest department imposes heavy restrictions on cattle grazing, firewood collection and sheep rearing in these areas, the habitat will be lost.

Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary Range Forest Officer Vinay K C, who has also worked at Antharasanthe Range which has the famed Kabini safari, says the allotment of human and financial resources depends on the density of animals.

“In Bandipur and Nagarhole, animal density is high and so is the manpower. In Daroji, resources are less because of lower density,” he said. The results of interventions to prevent human-animal conflict in forest areas with lesser species will be slow, he said.