Land owners oppose KIADB's land acquisition move

Farmers from 13 villages in the Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru Rural district staged a protest at Freedom Park in the city on Friday, opposing the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board’s (KIADB) proposed land acquisition under the Haralur Industrial Development project.

The KIADB plans to acquire 1,777 acres of land belonging to 1,867 titleholders, leaving 387 families landless. The fertile lands have been used by farmers for cultivation of fruit crops, vegetables, dairy, poultry, sericulture, and floriculture, among other agri-related activities. The move will leave countless farmers and landless labourers in the

lurch.