Land owners oppose KIADB's land acquisition move

Farmers from 13 villages in the Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru Rural district staged a protest at Freedom Park in the city on Friday, opposing the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board’s (KIADB) proposed land acquisition under the Haralur Industrial Development project.
The KIADB plans to acquire 1,777 acres of land belonging to 1,867 titleholders, leaving 387 families landless. The fertile lands have been used by farmers for cultivation of fruit crops, vegetables, dairy, poultry, sericulture, and floriculture, among other agri-related activities. The move will leave countless farmers and landless labourers in the
lurch.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP
Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy
Eating in the dark
UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export
Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4
Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy
Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'
National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what