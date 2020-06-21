Liberalisation of land laws crucial for industry: R Ashoka

Opinions are varied over proposed amendments to Land Reforms Act. Revenue Minister R Ashoka tells Akram Mohammed that liberalising the law was essential to boost agriculture sector and the legislations have only harassed farmers till date.

Land Reforms Act amendments are being introduced again. What is the need now to introduce them? Was there any demand?

The Act introduced in 1974 was relevant for the time. But, there have been several changes across the world and such regulations (for purchase of land) are not found in other states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and others, which has helped them develop in agriculture sector. Gujrat’s agriculture sector accounts for 22% of its GSDP, while it is 5% in Karnataka. We are making changes in the law to provide an impetus to the sector.

Was there any demand?

There is demand from all sides - from agriculture industry to farmers. Farmers complain that due to sec 79 A, B cases, their lands have become worthless. Many agriculture graduates want to cultivate land in rural areas. The changes will provide an opportunity for them (to purchase land).

The existing restrictions did not stop non-agriculturists from purchasing farm lands. Was there laxity in implementing the law?

Around two lakh acres of agriculture land was bought in the past 40 years despite regulations. Neither the Congress nor other parties took any action against violators. If action cannot be taken, what is the need for such a legislation? The provisions only provide opportunity for assistant commissioners and tahsildhars to mint money. If past governments had acted, at least 1.50 lakh acre of such land should have been forfeited. Nothing was done.

Though the demand was to simplify some sections of the Act, the government now plans to repeal Section 79 A, B altogether through an ordinance?

Past governments have already simplified it twice and there was no use. Cases continue to pile up and the sections have to be repealed. Any laws which harass people, but with no teeth to act against violators, should be amended. The high court has also suggested the same.

Any changes in law will also be prone to misuse...

We have checks and balances, and the accusation of only rich buying 10,000 acres at a go is a wrong as the law does not allow it. Our objective is to promote agri industry in regions where specific crops are cultivated. Such liberalisation is essential to attract industries, which will benefit farmers by reducing transportation cost of their produce.

In the recent Cabinet meeting where this was discussed, both Law and Agriculture Departments had flagged concerns against the amendments.

Those concerns will be considered when rules are framed.

All the rules recently being framed with respect to Land Laws are being dubbed as industry- friendly only. Won’t such laws affect people?

What has happened in neighbouring states where there are no such regulations? If nothing happened there, it won’t happen here too. Technology has developed and it should be brought to villages to increase agro export and for boosting income of farmers.