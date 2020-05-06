Liquor worth Rs 197 crore sold in Karnataka on May 5

Liquor worth Rs 197 crore sold in Karnataka on second day of lockdown relaxation

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 06 2020, 03:23 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 03:23 ist
On Monday, when sales resumed in the state, Rs 45 crore worth liquor was sold. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The second day of liquor sales in Karnataka on Tuesday after easing of lockdown curbs saw a nearly five-fold jump in earnings, with Rs 197 crore worth spirits being sold.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

According to top Excise Department officials, 4.21 lakh cases of Indian-made liquor, comprising 36.37 lakh litres, worth Rs 182 crore and 7.02 lakh litres of beer in 0.90 lakh cases worth Rs 15 crore was sold on Tuesday.

On Monday, when sales resumed in the state, Rs 45 crore worth liquor was sold.

"We had never expected such a record sale. It's unprecedented," an Excise official who did not wish to be named told PTI.

Liquor sales had resumed in Karnataka on Monday after a 41 day gap following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka
Liquor Shops

What's Brewing

Indian Navy ships to bring back citizens from Maldives

Indian Navy ships to bring back citizens from Maldives

India to see COVID-19 peak by May second week: Study

India to see COVID-19 peak by May second week: Study

Apple to host virtual WWDC 2020 next month

Apple to host virtual WWDC 2020 next month

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

 