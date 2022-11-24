IRC claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Little-known outfit IRC claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

On November 19, Mohammed Shariq, who was at large, was travelling in an autorickshaw with a cooker which exploded in Mangaluru

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 24 2022, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 14:03 ist
Senior NIA officials arrive at the spot, where the cooker blast was triggered in a moving autorickshaw near Garodi temple in Kankanady police station limits in Mangaluru on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

A little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Mangaluru blast on November 19, saying one of its "Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq" attempted to attack a "Hindutva Temple in Kadri."

While top police officers remained tight-lipped, police sources said they are verifying the origin of this information. "We the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) would like to convey the message: One of our Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack the Hindutva Temple in Kadri (in Dakshina Kannada district), a bastion of the Saffron terrorists in Mangaluru," the message which has gone viral in social message said.

Also read: Mangaluru explosion case to be handed over to NIA

It further said, "Although this operation didn't meet its objectives, we still consider it a success from a tradecraft and tactics point of view as the brother in spite of being wanted and being pursued by the state and central intelligence agencies, was not only able to successfully evade them but even prepared and mounted an attack."

On November 19, Mohammed Shariq, who was at large, was travelling in an autorickshaw with a cooker which exploded in Mangaluru injuring him and the driver. Police called the blast an act of terror. 

Mangaluru
Karnataka
blast
Terrorist
India News

