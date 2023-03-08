Madal row: Lokayukta continues searches in KSDL office

Madal row: Lokayukta continues searches in Prashanth's house, KSDL office

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 05:37 ist
The MLA's son, Prashanth Madal, was earlier caught taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Credit: Twitter/@RituChoudhryINC

The Lokayukta police on Wednesday continued its search operations at the residence of Prashanth Kumar M V, son of Channagiri MLA K Madal Virupakshappa, and at the office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

The officials searched the house of Prashanth, chief accountant officer in BWSSB, at Dollar Colony in the city.

"We needed some documents for the investigation. We have found some incriminating documents required for the investigation," a senior officer said.

We cannot reveal the details of the finding at this stage of investigation. The new investigating officer and his team conducted the searches today, the officer added.

Virupakshappa was expected to appear before the investigating officer (IO) on Wednesday, but he didn't appear.

The MLA had to appear before the IO by Thursday afternoon. "If he fails, then we will bring it to the notice of the court," the officer said.

