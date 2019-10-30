'Maha' cyclone; Coast Guard on high alert

Due to rough conditions in the sea, Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea for deep fishing untill November 1, by Indian Coast Guards.

A press release from Coast Guard Commander S S Dasila said that sea conditions were rough (wave heights upto 13 to 20 feet) over South-East Arabian Sea, adjoining Comorin-Lakshadweep-Maldives area and off the Kerala and South Karnataka coast. The Coast Guard has maintained vigil along the coast of Karnataka and Goa.

Offshore patrol vessel Varaha and Vikrama had been deployed at Goa and Mangaluru respectively. Fast Patrol Vessels Apoorva, Amartya Rajdoot and Savitri Phule and an aircraft had been positioned in Mangaluru to augment the surface assets.

He said Coast Guard is in effective liaison with all three coastal district authorities of Karnataka and deputy director of Fisheries department. Warning on rough conditions in sea were broadcast in regional languages for the benefit of local fishermen by Coast Guard radar operating station in Mangaluru.

Additionally, Indian Coast Guard ships and aircrafts were deployed at sea and keeping a watch for warning /shepherding of fishing boats if sighted/stranded at sea.