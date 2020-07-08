Man from Mysuru dies in Malaysia, body reaches home after seven months

The dead body of a man who died in Malasiya reached his native in the Mysuru after seven months.

Sumanth of Periyapatna died in Malasiya in December 2019. Since then the family members had made several futile attempts to bring back his body.

However, the body was airlifted and ended up reaching Tamil Nadu. The body finally landed in Periyapatna on Tuesday and the final rites were performed.

Sumanth, a diploma holder, had gone to Malaysia for job. He drowned in a river and his body was retrieved. Malasiyan authorities had informed Sumanth's family members of his demise