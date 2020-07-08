Man dies in Malaysia, body reaches home after 7 months

Man from Mysuru dies in Malaysia, body reaches home after seven months

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Jul 08 2020, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 13:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The dead body of a man who died in Malasiya reached his native in the Mysuru after seven months.

Sumanth of Periyapatna died in Malasiya in December 2019. Since then the family members had made several futile attempts to bring back his body.

However, the body was airlifted and ended up reaching Tamil Nadu. The body finally landed in Periyapatna on Tuesday and the final rites were performed.

Sumanth, a diploma holder, had gone to Malaysia for job. He drowned in a river and his body was retrieved. Malasiyan authorities had informed Sumanth's family members of his demise

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Mysuru
Death
Malaysia

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: New data sheds light on who is moving

Coronavirus: New data sheds light on who is moving

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

 